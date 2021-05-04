Overview

Dr. Stephen Dibenedetto, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Southbury, CT. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Dibenedetto works at Southern Connecticut Dental Group - Southbury in Southbury, CT with other offices in East Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.