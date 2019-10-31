See All Psychiatrists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Stephen Galston, MD

Psychiatry
1.9 (32)
Map Pin Small Vernon Hills, IL
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Galston, MD

Dr. Stephen Galston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Galston works at Melissa A Mankoff Lcsw LLC in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa A Mankoff Lcsw LLC
    977 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-1611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Oct 31, 2019
    I recommend Dr. Galston to anyone that is struggling with despair, anxiety, lost hope. Dr. Galston has been key to improving my care for depression and anxiety. Appointments are on time and he listens well and adjusts meds as necessary. I started seeing Dr. Galston 2 years ago when I was severely sleep deprived and depressed. Although I still have many unresolved issues, the meds make a significant difference in my ability to cope with what I can not change.
    — Oct 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Galston, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Galston, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508939471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Galston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galston works at Melissa A Mankoff Lcsw LLC in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Galston’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Galston. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

