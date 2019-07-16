See All Plastic Surgeons in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Stephen Giunta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Giunta, MD

Dr. Stephen Giunta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Giunta works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery International in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giunta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery International
    4216 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 868-5566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Stephen Giunta, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497907711
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Arfprs
Residency
  • Suny Buffalo Med Center
Internship
  • EJ Meyer Meml Hosp
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Giunta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Giunta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giunta works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery International in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Giunta’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Giunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giunta.

