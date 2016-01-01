See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD

Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Grifka works at SoCal Hearing and Balance in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Grifka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SoCal Hearing and Balance
    1908 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 419-2775
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    212 26th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 395-2636
  3. 3
    1821 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 419-2775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balance Testing
Benign Positional Vertigo
Brain Disorders
Balance Testing
Benign Positional Vertigo
Brain Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grifka?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grifka to family and friends

Dr. Grifka's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grifka

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD.

About Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902089006
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Loma Linda University - White Memorial Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Loma Linda University- White Memorial Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Occidental College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grifka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grifka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grifka works at SoCal Hearing and Balance in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grifka’s profile.

Dr. Grifka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grifka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grifka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.