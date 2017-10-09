Overview of Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD

Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Erlanger, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.