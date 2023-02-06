Overview of Dr. Stephen Heim, MD

Dr. Stephen Heim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Heim works at Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Harrison, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.