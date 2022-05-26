Overview

Dr. Stephen Hillis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hillis works at Seven Hills Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.