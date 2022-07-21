See All Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Stephen Humble, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Humble, MD

Dr. Stephen Humble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Humble's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2200 21st Ave S Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 340-4677
  2. 2
    Nashville Neuropsychology Pllc
    2011 Church St Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 340-4677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2022
    I’m an Internal Med Dr and am acquainted with Dr Humble through his treating my wife for many years. I’ve known many psychiatrists in my 40 year career He is the best!! Many patients think Drs are not listening when when they are actually concentrating. Dr Humble has a keen ability to concentrate, treat and follow up up continuously which is the correct way in an incremental fashion
    MC — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Humble, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609931799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

