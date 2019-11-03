Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 420 W 1500 S Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 564-0685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is top notch in patient care he offers so many tools to help you it is amazing how much the alternative tools that he has previously already done the research for and knows the facts. So that you have more to rely on then just medication. I personally love this about the clinic I have tried everything we have talked about if your a patient of his and are reading this try the meditation whole heartedly. Look into planking and win Hoff breathing exercises. Point is what makes him such a great provider is he is not just passing out band aids he truly cares about helping you heal. His staff is also amazing to work with Shelby and his wife Jamie are always pleasant. I have been a patient for many years as well as probably a lot of you reading. I’m not the best at writing reviews however I just want dr Jones to know how much of an impact he has had in my life and for that I am forever thankful.
About Dr. Stephen Jones, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154561090
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.