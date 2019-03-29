Overview of Dr. Stephen Katz, MD

Dr. Stephen Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Mercy Health St. Rita's Psychiatry in Lima, OH with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.