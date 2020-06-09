See All Pediatric Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD

Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Sick Chldn|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Dr. Kimmel works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Surgery of Houston
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 352-2978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700892148
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Sick Chldn|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Residency
    • Uc Irvine Med Center|University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    • Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center|Harbor Ucla Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kimmel’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

