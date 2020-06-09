Overview of Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD

Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Sick Chldn|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children



Dr. Kimmel works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.