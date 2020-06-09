Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD
Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Sick Chldn|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Dr. Kimmel works at
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Surgery of Houston400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 352-2978
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kimmel and his staff were friendly and extremely professional. They made me feel comfortable and I knew my son was in good hands.
About Dr. Stephen Kimmel, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Sick Chldn|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Uc Irvine Med Center|University of California Medical Center
- Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center|Harbor Ucla Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods.