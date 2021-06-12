Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Kozlowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kozlowski, MD
Dr. Stephen Kozlowski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski's Office Locations
Mercyhealth-Rockton2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 571-2000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is fabulous. It broke my heart when I moved and he was no longer in my network. He was compassionate and listened carefully, and was the first to diagnose my autoimmune disease. He will give as much time as the administration will allow him to!
About Dr. Stephen Kozlowski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285749390
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
- Internal Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozlowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.