Dr. Kuperberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Kuperberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kuperberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kuperberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Medical Center Stony Brook101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-3869
-
2
Kings County Hospital Center451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (646) 498-0173
-
3
Geneva Sleep and Lung Center LLC800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuperberg?
About Dr. Stephen Kuperberg, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346477296
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuperberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuperberg works at
Dr. Kuperberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuperberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuperberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuperberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.