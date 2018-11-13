Dr. Stephen Landy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Landy, MD
Dr. Stephen Landy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Landy's Office Locations
Wesley Headache Clinic8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 101, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 753-4093
Landy Headache & Esthetics LLC311 S Gloster St Ste 103, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 263-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Ve been going to Dr, Landy for 30 years for migraine treatment. He gave me my life back. I was losing about 1day per week due to migraine. We discussed migraine triggers and experimented with migraine meds. He always spends plenty of time with me on office visits. My primary care physicians tell me he is well-known as a migraine and headache expert. If you suffer from headaches, there is hope. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Landy.
About Dr. Stephen Landy, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Methodist University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of South Carolina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landy has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Landy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.