Dr. Stephen Lloyd, MD
Dr. Stephen Lloyd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
South Carolina Medical Endoscopy Center1735 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-8449
Scme2631 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 254-8449
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very disapointed that I wasn’t allowed to discuss the results of my colonoscopy.
About Dr. Stephen Lloyd, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins-U MD
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
