Overview of Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD

Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Migliori works at Rih Cardiology Foundation Inc in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.