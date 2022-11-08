Overview of Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD

Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Mikulak works at California Orthopedic Specs in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.