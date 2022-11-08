Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikulak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD
Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
New Port Beach Office360 San Miguel Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-3607
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mikulak is a doctor who is incredibly knowledgeable about your hip and knee. He is a doctor who tries to become your "Coach". He guides you in getting knowledgeable about your condition(s). His patience is a virtue. Dr. Mikulak is a sports knowledgeable doctor and can understand the importance of not-giving-up on your sport due to your injuries. He is not the type that would tell you, " If it hurts, stop doing it). Its more likely, If it hurts, lets answer some questions to see if its some technique problem you are doing, is it a weakness, if so, lets get some physical-therapy going, is it fractured, or something more major Mike, his P.A., is a knowlegeable and gentle soul. He is an Exceptional injection giver, as is Dr. Mikulak. So much so, that I almost can say its just shy of not feeling it. Michelle the Medical-Assistant is an asset to Dr. Mikulak and Mike. She serves as the informer, to Dr. Mikulak and to Mike. She tries hard to keep the shedule moving smoothly.
About Dr. Stephen Mikulak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891722203
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Hospital
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikulak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikulak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikulak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikulak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikulak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikulak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikulak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.