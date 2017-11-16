Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
Dr. Nelson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development1319 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson Jr?
Wonderful doctor, recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1497787741
Education & Certifications
- Child Neurology, Standford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB, TX
- University of California, San Diego
- Calif State U
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.