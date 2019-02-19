Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD
Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Shaban's Office Locations
1
Associated Urologists of North Carolina3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8723
2
North Carolina Urological Divison160 Macgregor Pines Dr Ste 205, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaban?
Dr. Shaban was wonderful and extremely helpful. He is very honest and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780624411
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- University S Fla
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaban has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.