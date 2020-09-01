Overview of Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Universty Of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.