Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3118
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Okla Coll Med
- Bapt Med Ctr Okla
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
