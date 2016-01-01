Dr. Springate accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Springate, MD
Dr. Stephen Springate, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Harrison Medical Center2520 Cherry Ave # 2, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245222173
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Radiation Oncology
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
