Dr. Stephen Swirsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swirsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Swirsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Swirsky, MD
Dr. Stephen Swirsky, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami Hospital
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Swirsky's Office Locations
- 1 1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swirsky?
My visit was very good everyone was courteous and helpful. Dr. Swirsky was very professional took the time to speak with me about my concerns.
About Dr. Stephen Swirsky, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1003864638
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swirsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swirsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swirsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swirsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swirsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swirsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.