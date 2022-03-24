Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Family Practice at Makefield Executive Quarters301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 1000, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Great doc listens to everything and my concerns
About Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164451605
Education & Certifications
- Frankford Hospital of City of Philadelphia
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.