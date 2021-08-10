Dr. Verb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Verb, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Verb, MD
Dr. Stephen Verb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Verb's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan24241 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-7255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan301 W 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 268-1078Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Peaceful and pleasant visit
About Dr. Stephen Verb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528266129
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
