Overview of Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD

Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Star Valley Health.



Dr. Vincent works at Eastern Idaho Neurological Assoc. in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.