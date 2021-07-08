Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD
Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Star Valley Health.
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
Eastern Idaho Neurological Associates2353 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-4823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vincent is exceptional. He is thorough, takes time, and patiently answers questions. He explored the potential causes, explained the situation in detail, provided a summary of treatment options, explored the option I prefer, helped implement it. He seems very well educated.
About Dr. Stephen Vincent, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932221306
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presybn St Lukes
- Loyola U
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
Dr. Vincent has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
