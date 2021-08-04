See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD

Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Simpson works at Pediatric Pulmonology-Patewood in Greenville, SC with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonology-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste A300, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-5530
  2. 2
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine
    7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg B, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 499-0935

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Amazing doctor and very patient.
    Sterling Simpson — Aug 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD
    About Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205032638
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

