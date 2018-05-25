See All Vascular Neurologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Steve Cordina, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steve Cordina, MD

Dr. Steve Cordina, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from University Of Malta, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.

Dr. Cordina works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cordina's Office Locations

    University of South Alabama Department of Neurology
    3301 Knollwood Dr # 4, Mobile, AL 36693
    Strada Patient Care Center
    1601 Center St # 2E, Mobile, AL 36604
(251) 660-5108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • USA Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 25, 2018
    Excellent doctor along with his team of other doctors and nurses! After seeing other doctors, Dr Cordina was able to uncover the reason for my numbness and tingling and TIA and through more tests was able to uncover another potential brain issue. He and his team were most respectful and displayed a sense of urgency to determine what my problems were. I was amazed with the expeditious work done to help to locate the problem and determine treatment. His nurse manager is awesome as well
    Sue Livingston in Mobile, AL — May 25, 2018
    About Dr. Steve Cordina, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • English, Italian, Maltese and Spanish
    • 1972777290
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • University Of Malta, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    • Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Cordina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cordina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cordina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cordina works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cordina’s profile.

    Dr. Cordina has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

