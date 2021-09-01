Dr. Steve Eng, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Eng, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Eng, DPM
Dr. Steve Eng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
-
1
Steve M. Eng. Dpm Inc.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 3400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4630
-
2
Caremore Health Plan1182 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 399-9222
-
3
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4630
-
4
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (714) 861-4630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eng?
Dr. Eng was very proactive throughout my whole experience and he explained everything in detail. Informed me of all the pros and cons that come with the surgery. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steve Eng, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780627141
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.