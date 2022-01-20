See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Steve Huang, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steve Huang, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Huang works at Henderson Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center
    1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 2E, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 270-2999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Bone Grafting

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Diversified Dental Services
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Steve Huang, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1104079755
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

