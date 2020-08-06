See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (35)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Lebhar works at HEARTCARE OF NAPLES in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartcare of Naples
    1713 SW Health Pkwy Ste 3, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Dr. Lebhar has been my cardiologist for 8 years. He takes his time to review your case and understand your medical issues. Very easy to talk to and you feel comfortable asking him any questions. Dr. Lebhar's recommendations are always balanced with a cost benefit analysis in order for the patient to make an informed decision. Overall a great doctor!
    — Aug 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD
    About Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1639213895
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Veterans Administration Med Center
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lebhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebhar works at HEARTCARE OF NAPLES in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lebhar’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

