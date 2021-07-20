See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steve Williams, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Steve Williams, MD

Dr. Steve Williams, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr Williams is very knowledgeable about SCI conditions and a compassionate, empathetic doctor. He far exceeded our expectations.
    Paddock Family — Jul 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steve Williams, MD
    About Dr. Steve Williams, MD

    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639141435
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Medical Center
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

