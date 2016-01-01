Overview

Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Altmayer works at Michael J Mulvaney MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery and Mohs Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.