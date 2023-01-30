Overview of Dr. Steven Andriola, MD

Dr. Steven Andriola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Andriola works at Orthopaedics Northeast in Salem, NH with other offices in North Andover, MA, Andover, MA and Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.