Overview of Dr. Steven Bauer, MD

Dr. Steven Bauer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Bauer works at Wellmed in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.