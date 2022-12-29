See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Steven Berliner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Berliner, MD

Dr. Steven Berliner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Berliner works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dilation and Curettage, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Pregnancy Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berliner's Office Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg
    826 Davis St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 202-7479
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dilation and Curettage
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Pregnancy Test
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Dec 29, 2022
    This was our second pregnancy loss. He was so caring and sympathetic to me and my husband. He explained everything in detail to us and ensured us nothing was our fault & he would do whatever steps it took to get us a healthy baby one day.
    Makayla Coake — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Berliner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487628285
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Minn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berliner works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Berliner’s profile.

    Dr. Berliner has seen patients for Dilation and Curettage, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Pregnancy Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

