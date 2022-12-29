Dr. Steven Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Berliner, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Berliner, MD
Dr. Steven Berliner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital
Dr. Berliner works at
Dr. Berliner's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg826 Davis St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 202-7479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was our second pregnancy loss. He was so caring and sympathetic to me and my husband. He explained everything in detail to us and ensured us nothing was our fault & he would do whatever steps it took to get us a healthy baby one day.
About Dr. Steven Berliner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487628285
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- U Minn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berliner accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berliner works at
Dr. Berliner has seen patients for Dilation and Curettage, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Pregnancy Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.