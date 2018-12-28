Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonawitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD
Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Bonawitz's Office Locations
MD Anderson at Cooper Egg Harbor Township2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a micro vascular plastic surgeon he did an amazing job reconstructing my 2 breasts from belly fat tissue. However, he is NOT a cosmetic surgeon. I needed some revision and naturally went back to him. This is not his forte! Consult with a COSMETIC surgeon for revisions!
About Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073598256
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- U Rochester
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Bonawitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonawitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bonawitz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bonawitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonawitz has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonawitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonawitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonawitz.
