Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD

Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Bonawitz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonawitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson at Cooper Egg Harbor Township
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Dec 28, 2018
    As a micro vascular plastic surgeon he did an amazing job reconstructing my 2 breasts from belly fat tissue. However, he is NOT a cosmetic surgeon. I needed some revision and naturally went back to him. This is not his forte! Consult with a COSMETIC surgeon for revisions!
    Gigi3 in NJ — Dec 28, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073598256
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • U Rochester
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonawitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonawitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonawitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonawitz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bonawitz’s profile.

    Dr. Bonawitz has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonawitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonawitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonawitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonawitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonawitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

