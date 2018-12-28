Overview of Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD

Dr. Steven Bonawitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Bonawitz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.