Dr. Steven Bupp, MD
Dr. Steven Bupp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Southwest Biomedical Research LLC5160 E Glenn St Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 747-8494
Az Ortho & Jnt Replace Cntr630 N Alvernon Way Ste 161, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 318-9222
Genoa Healthcare LLC1075 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 202-1960
- 4 502 N Silverbell Rd Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 202-1716
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Bupp has taken care of my psychiatric needs for 25 years and I have found him to be very approachable, very centered and very compassionate. His pharmaceutical acumen is extraordinary and I have relied on him through many dark times and has cheered me on through the better times. And the man has a sense of humor!
- English
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Bupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.