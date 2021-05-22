Dr. Steven Cobery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cobery, MD
Dr. Steven Cobery, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates301 Riverview Ave Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 622-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
This brilliant and gifted surgeon saved my son’s life. I owe him everything in gratitude.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
- National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda
- Brown Medical School
- NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
