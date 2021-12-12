Overview

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Med Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Steven M Cohen MD FACS Minimally Invasive Surgery in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.