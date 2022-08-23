See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. 

Dr. Cohen works at NYU Langone Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bethpage Primary Medical Care
    530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 937-5000
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235115288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship

