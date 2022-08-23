Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethpage, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing physician. Calm, compassionate, intelligent and excellent bedside manner. I had an emergency c/s and two VBACS after and I cannot say enough good things! Extremely supportive VBAC provider. Office staff friendly and helpful. Hardly ever a long wait for an appt.
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew
- 1235115288
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.