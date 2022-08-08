Dr. Steven Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, DO
Dr. Steven Cohen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems1090 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 363-0878Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor
About Dr. Steven Cohen, DO
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1376680082
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
