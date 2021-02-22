Dr. Steven Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Craig, MD
Dr. Steven Craig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
Prohealth Physicians PC290 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 652-3325Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 320 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5940
Prohealth Laboratory950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9600
Prohealth Physicians of Manchester515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-0990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give him 10 stars I would do it without hesitation. He is awesome my kids love him.
About Dr. Steven Craig, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.