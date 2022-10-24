Dr. Steven Culbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Culbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Culbert, MD
Dr. Steven Culbert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Culbert works at
Dr. Culbert's Office Locations
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates475 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-8000
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates413 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of his for about 10 years. He's kind and professional. Does not rush your appointments. Very thorough when explaining things. Would highly recommend Dr Culbert and his staff.
About Dr. Steven Culbert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culbert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culbert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Culbert speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Culbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.