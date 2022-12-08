See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Steven Cyr, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.7 (272)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Cyr, MD

Dr. Steven Cyr, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Cyr works at SASpine in Houston, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cyr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SASpine
    2311 W Alabama St Ste D, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 919-7990
  2. 2
    SASpine
    8401 DATAPOINT DR, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 487-7463
  3. 3
    SASpine
    9701 Richmond Ave Ste 250, Houston, TX 77042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 919-7990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Dec 08, 2022
    My teenage son has bilateral complete stress fracture (pars defect). Some doctors won’t even see us because they don’t accept patient younger than 18 years old. A couple of doctors were skeptical or just frankly said that there is no chance for the fracture to grow back since the bones fell apart too far. After some sleepless nights we met Dr. Cyr, he came in and told us that there is still chance for the bone growing back. After 6 months treatment recommended by Dr. Cyr, my son’s fracture is completely healed. The surgery is avoided. Dr. Cyr saved my son’s life and his future. He is the best spine doctor for his knowledge and his compassion for the patients!
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Cyr, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Education & Certifications

