Dr. Steven Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Breathe Clear Institute For Allergy and Sinus Relief20911 Earl St Ste 470, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 372-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and Professional environment. Thank you for seeing me, Dr Davis, I’ll be pleased seeing you again. You were friendly, I was comfortable with your professionalism.
About Dr. Steven Davis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063435675
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
