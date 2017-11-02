Overview

Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.