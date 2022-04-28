Dr. Steven Gay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Gay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital
Locations
Gastro Health - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 445, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 389-7300
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very comforting and genuinely cares about your concerns. I’m so happy I was referred to him! Can’t thank him enough for what he’s done already!
About Dr. Steven Gay, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790075885
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.