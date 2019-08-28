Dr. Steven Hoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hoff, MD
Dr. Steven Hoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Arthritis & Joint Replacement Clinic PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 660, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-8430
- Providence Portland Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
An amazing Doctor!! He did a bilateral knee replacement on me, for which I was in hospital for two weeks. Dr Hoff came and checked-in with me every single day, and when it was time to remove the staples, despite having his own personal physical issues at the time, he insisted in doing it himself!! The man was incredible!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch
- Creighton U Affil Hosps
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
