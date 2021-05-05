Dr. Steven Kalkanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalkanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kalkanis, MD
Dr. Steven Kalkanis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Very good surgeon. Unfortunately, the extra leverage of fusing two levels blew out the level below within a year.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
